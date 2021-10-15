Investigation underway after man assaulted in Chesterfield alleyway
Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in a Chesterfield alleyway this morning (October 15).
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:08 pm
Officers were called to the incident in the alleyway off Ashgate Road at 6.25am this morning.
Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution although he is expected to make a full recovery.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 21000600387.