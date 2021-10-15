Investigation underway after man assaulted in Chesterfield alleyway

The assault took place in the alleyway between Ashgate Road and Ashgate Valley Road this morning (October 15)

Officers were called to the incident in the alleyway off Ashgate Road at 6.25am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution although he is expected to make a full recovery.