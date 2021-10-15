Investigation underway after man assaulted in Chesterfield alleyway

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in a Chesterfield alleyway this morning (October 15).

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:08 pm
The assault took place in the alleyway between Ashgate Road and Ashgate Valley Road this morning (October 15)

Officers were called to the incident in the alleyway off Ashgate Road at 6.25am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution although he is expected to make a full recovery.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 21000600387.