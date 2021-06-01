Investigation launched after suspected arson attack in Bolsover
An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson attack in Bolsover.
Emergency services were called around 12.30am on Tuesday, 1 June, to a fire at a property on Valley Road.
One car was destroyed by the fire, and another car was damaged, as well as the roof to a car port and a neighbouring property.
Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while crews from Derbyshire Fire &Rescue Service were dealing with the blaze.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously the night before, particularly from around 11.30pm onwards.
Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield CID, quoting reference 21*300977
