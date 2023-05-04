Investigation after reports driver pulled up and exposed himself to three girls in Derbyshire

Both incidents are believed to have taken place around 3pm on Monday, May 1.

A man driving a white estate type car, possibly a VW Passat, is alleged to have pulled up along side a girl walking along Birchwood Crescent, in Somercotes and two girls walking together on Tower Close, in Somercotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On both occasions, he is reported to have stopped and asked the girls for directions, while indecently exposing himself.

It has been reported that a man driving a white estate type car, possibly a VW Passat, has allegedly pulled up along side a girl walking along Birchwood Crescent, and two girls walking together on Tower Close.

The man is described as white, aged in his thirties with brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the Nottingham Road, Couplands Place, Birchwood Lane, Birchwood Crescent and Langley Avenue area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information which could help with the enquiries, is asked contact the force on 101 quoting reference 23000262262.