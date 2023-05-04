Investigation after reports driver pulled up and exposed himself to three girls in Derbyshire
Officers are appealing for information following two reports of indecent exposure in Derbyshire.
Both incidents are believed to have taken place around 3pm on Monday, May 1.
A man driving a white estate type car, possibly a VW Passat, is alleged to have pulled up along side a girl walking along Birchwood Crescent, in Somercotes and two girls walking together on Tower Close, in Somercotes.
On both occasions, he is reported to have stopped and asked the girls for directions, while indecently exposing himself.
The man is described as white, aged in his thirties with brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the Nottingham Road, Couplands Place, Birchwood Lane, Birchwood Crescent and Langley Avenue area.
Anyone who has any information which could help with the enquiries, is asked contact the force on 101 quoting reference 23000262262.
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.