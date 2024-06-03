Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have been called to reports of squatters in an abandoned building in Clay Cross.

Clay Cross Police SNT received reports that a building on High Street in Clay Cross was insecure and squatters were inside on Saturday, June 2. Officers attended and ensured nobody was inside before the property was secured.Those who were squatting have been provided with an alternative accommodation.