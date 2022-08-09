At around 7.15am on December 30 2020, Jacob Crouch was reported as being critically ill at a house in Foxley Chase, Linton, Swadlincote. The 10-month-old was taken to Derby Royal Hospital, where he sadly passed away that same day.

On Tuesday, August 9, assistant coroner Sophie Lomas opened an inquest into Jacob’s death at Derby Coroner’s Court.

She said that, after the death was reported to the coroner’s office by Derbyshire Police, it was deemed necessary for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

The inquest was opened and then suspended immediately.

This examination found that Jacob’s primary cause of death was peritonitis – with the secondary cause listed as a traumatic bowel perforation. The assistant coroner said that this traumatic injury had triggered the requirement for an inquest.

The inquest was, however, immediately suspended, awaiting the outcome of a criminal trial against Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, and stepfather, Craig Crouch.

Coroners are legally required to suspend inquests when they are told that individuals may be charged in respect to the death they are investigating.

On July 6 2022, Barton, 32, of Ray Street, Heanor and Crouch, 38, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Swadlincote, were charged with Jacob’s murder.