Increased police presence at popular Derbyshire park - after a number of incidents including off-road bikes
Shipley Country Park has seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in recent months, with residents in surrounding areas complaining about a number of issues, including loud music at night, individuals smoking cannabis and off-road bikes ‘racing’.
Derbyshire police have confirmed they are aware of the problems and are putting measures in place to resolve them.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We understand the impact anti-social behaviour can have on local communities and, over recent months, we have been working hard to reduce incidents in Shipley Park.
“This work includes a problem management plan specific to the area, with a particular focus on tackling nuisance off road bikes. In recent weeks, an off-road bike was seized by officers on patrol and we will continue to disrupt anyone behaving anti-socially in the area in a similar manner.
“Locals will continue to see a regular police presence at the park, and we’d urge anyone who witnesses an incident of ASB to report it to us so that we can investigate.”
Anyone who sees any suspicious or anti-social behaviour in the area is encourage to contact police on any of the methods below:
Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.