Increased police as appeal launched after altercation involving five men in Derbyshire street

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after an incident in Ilkeston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports of an altercation between five men close to the junction of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close at 9pm yesterday (27 November).

There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers with dashcam or homeowners with CCTV that may have captured the incident.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation between five men close to the junction of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close at 9pm yesterday (27 November).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*733506: