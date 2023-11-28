Increased police as appeal launched after altercation involving five men in Derbyshire street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to reports of an altercation between five men close to the junction of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close at 9pm yesterday (27 November).
There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.
We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident – in particular any drivers with dashcam or homeowners with CCTV that may have captured the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*733506:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101
- You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.