Increase in sexual offences, violent crimes and thefts recorded at train stations across Derbyshire by British Transport Police

New data has revealed a rise in the number of sexual offences, violent crimes and thefts at train stations across Derbyshire.

Figures obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice found that, since 2022, there have been over 20 reported sex crimes at train stations across Derbyshire.

In 2022, the British Transport Police logged seven sex crimes at Derbyshire stations, the joint-lowest number of crimes over the past three years. In 2023, the number of sexual offences remained the same, with seven being reported across the county. Train stations in Derbyshire, however, saw a rise in sex crimes during 2024 – with a total of 11 offences being recorded.

Derbyshire train stations have also seen an increase in other crimes since 2022 – with violent incidents, passenger property thefts and public order offences all becoming more frequent in 2024.

The British Transport Police’s (BTP) 2024 annual report shows that there has been a 10% rise in recorded sexual offences against women on railways from the previous year, up from 2,246 to 2,475.

A survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the BTP last year also found that over a third of women had been a victim of sexual harassment or sexual offending on their commute.

Despite this, a large number of women do not report their experiences, as many people feel scared or believe that their experience won’t be taken seriously.

BTP Detective Chief Inspector Nia Mellor said: “Tackling sexual offences is our top priority at British Transport Police, and we take every report of sexual harassment or violence extremely seriously.

“We know that these crimes commonly go underreported, which is why we relentlessly campaign to encourage witnesses and victims to report these offences to us. With this, we expect the number of reports to continue to rise.

“We view this increase as a positive sign that our efforts are paying off, and that women and girls are feeling more confident to report all forms of sexual harassment and violence on the rail network to us.

“We are working tirelessly to stamp out this unacceptable behaviour. We have patrols of uniformed and specially trained plain clothes officers across the railway day and night to catch offenders and reassure passengers as they travel, along with access to over 150,000 cameras across the railway network – which can provide us with clear, high-quality images.

“Each report we receive provides us with valuable information which we can use to build a picture of an offender. Often, it allows us to notice a pattern of offending behaviour so we can take action.

“If you experience or witness sexual harassment or a sexual offence on the railway, we urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

