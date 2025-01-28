In pictures: Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes including thefts, assaults and robberies

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
Police want to trace those pictured here in connection with a number of crimes committed in Derbyshire.

Offences include thefts, assaults and robberies – in one incident a man was repeatedly hit at a Chesterfield bus stop before having his coat and sleeping bag stolen.

Police are also hunting a male after several girls were assaulted in a Derbyshire town centre.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries should call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes

1. In pictures

Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes

Officers would like a chat with this man after thefts at Boots on High Street, Alfreton on February 28 between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

2. Thefts from Boots

Officers would like a chat with this man after thefts at Boots on High Street, Alfreton on February 28 between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

Police are hoping to trace these two females after thefts at H&M, Chesterfield, on February 22.

3. Theft from shop

Police are hoping to trace these two females after thefts at H&M, Chesterfield, on February 22.

This pair is being sought by police after the theft of over £1,700 worth of skincare products from Sainsbury's in Ripley at approximately 4.35pm on February 22.

4. £1,700 worth of skincare products stolen

This pair is being sought by police after the theft of over £1,700 worth of skincare products from Sainsbury's in Ripley at approximately 4.35pm on February 22.

