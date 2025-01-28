In pictures: Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes including thefts, assaults and robberies

Offences include thefts, assaults and robberies – in one incident a man was repeatedly hit at a Chesterfield bus stop before having his coat and sleeping bag stolen.
Police are also hunting a male after several girls were assaulted in a Derbyshire town centre.
Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes
2. Thefts from Boots
Officers would like a chat with this man after thefts at Boots on High Street, Alfreton on February 28 between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.
3. Theft from shop
Police are hoping to trace these two females after thefts at H&M, Chesterfield, on February 22.
4. £1,700 worth of skincare products stolen
This pair is being sought by police after the theft of over £1,700 worth of skincare products from Sainsbury's in Ripley at approximately 4.35pm on February 22.