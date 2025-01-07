In pictures: Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes including shop raids in Chesterfield over Christmas

2 . Men sought over two Chesterfield robberies

Detectives have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak with in connection with two robberies at shops in North Wingfield. The first robbery happened at around 7:45pm on Christmas Day at the Go Local Store, in The Green. Three men entered the store before threatening staff and stealing the till. The second robbery occurred at the Wingfield Store, Station Road, on January 4 at about 5:35pm. This time two men entered and again stole the till. It is believed that the two robberies are linked due to the similar circumstances and location of the incidents. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary