In pictures: Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes including shop raids in Chesterfield over Christmas

Offences include thefts and robberies – one case involved two shop raids in Chesterfield during the Christmas period.
1. In pictures
Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constaulary
2. Men sought over two Chesterfield robberies
Detectives have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak with in connection with two robberies at shops in North Wingfield. The first robbery happened at around 7:45pm on Christmas Day at the Go Local Store, in The Green. Three men entered the store before threatening staff and stealing the till. The second robbery occurred at the Wingfield Store, Station Road, on January 4 at about 5:35pm. This time two men entered and again stole the till. It is believed that the two robberies are linked due to the similar circumstances and location of the incidents. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Wanted in connection with nine shop thefts across the county
Police want to trace Euton Rook and Lauren Sampson in connection with nine shop thefts across the county. Neither has a fixed address but Rook has connections to Derby, Ripley and West Yorkshire, while Sampson has links to Derby. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Car parts theft
Officers have released CCTV to trace two men after a number of car parts were stolen in Heanor. Two men walked into the garden of a property in High Street, Heanor, and stole a car spring and two car radiators at 7.30am on December 16. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary