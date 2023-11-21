2 . Criminal wanted for recall to prison

Police are appealing for the public’s help locating Karl Priest, who is wanted for recall to prison. He was released March 15, however he has breached his licence conditions. Officers also want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle. Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate the 37-year-old who lives in Mackworth and has links across Derby. Photo: Derbyshire Police