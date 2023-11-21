Pictured here are people wanted by police in connection with a number of crimes across Derbyshire.
Police believe those in the images may hold vital information relating to a number of offences.
They include football match pitch invasions, thefts, assaults and criminal damage.
Anyone with information should phone police on 101.
1. In pictures
2. Criminal wanted for recall to prison
Police are appealing for the public’s help locating Karl Priest, who is wanted for recall to prison.
He was released March 15, however he has breached his licence conditions. Officers also want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle.
Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate the 37-year-old who lives in Mackworth and has links across Derby.
3. Car vandalised during pre-arranged car sale
These two men are sought by police after an incident in which oil was put in the antifreeze vessel of a car. The victim said he found the damage after two people who were interested in buying his car had left his property. The incident is understood to have happened on October 8 on Ladywood Road in Ilkeston.
4. Barbour jackets stolen
Police were called to East Midlands Designer Outlet in Mansfield Road, Alfreton on August 18 following a report of a theft from a shop.
A cap and two waxed jackets were taken from Barbour during the theft.
Police believe he two males pictured in these CCTV images may hold important information.