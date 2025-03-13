In pictures: Wanted by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Police want to trace those pictured here in connection with a number of crimes committed in Derbyshire.

Offences include thefts, assaults and robberies – in one incident a barworker was attacked by two men and left with facial injuries.

In another case a man was robbed of a gold chain around the back of a bar.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries should call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. In pictures

Officers would like a chat with this man after thefts at Boots on High Street, Alfreton on February 28 between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

2. Thefts from Boots

Police are hoping to trace these two females after thefts at H&M, Chesterfield, on February 22.

3. Theft from shop

This pair is being sought by police after the theft of over £1,700 worth of skincare products from Sainsbury's in Ripley at approximately 4.35pm on February 22.

4. £1,700 worth of skincare products stolen

