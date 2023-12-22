Here are the faces of burglars and robbers jailed in 2023 for crimes committed across the county.
One of them repeatedly punched an 87-year-old woman to the face after breaking into her home and demanding money.
Another defendant, aged just 19, was jailed for over five years for nearly 40 burglaries across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.
2. John Morley
Morley, 42, was jailed for three years after robbing a petrol station while feeding a £500 a day heroin habit, Derby Crown Court heard. The formerly “successful” Chesterfield IT worker and father had come from a “stable background” and “loving, dedicated parents” and had a successful career in the IT industry before he “fell a long way", said his barrister. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Dylan Steele
Steele, 19, was jailed for five years and three months for nearly 40 burglaries across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire. He initially charged with 14 offences in June of this year. These included seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to all of these offences, and requested 31 other dwelling burglary offences be taken into consideration. These offences took place between September 2022 and June 2023 across Derbyshire, Rotherham and Sheffield. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Stancu-Sorin Baiaram
Baiaram, 26, was jailed for three years and four months for robbing the pensioner he followed home from the pub. He grabbed the 86-year-old man from behind and tackled him to the floor then stole the victim’s wallet, which contained around £50 in cash and his bank cards before running away. Sadly the victim died two months after the robbery - in the village of Newton Solney - and never had the opportunity to see Baiaram brought to justice. After the robbery Baiaram, of Edward Street, Burton-on-Trent, spent two hours playing on slot machines. Photo: Derbyshire Police