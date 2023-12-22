4 . Stancu-Sorin Baiaram

Baiaram, 26, was jailed for three years and four months for robbing the pensioner he followed home from the pub. He grabbed the 86-year-old man from behind and tackled him to the floor then stole the victim’s wallet, which contained around £50 in cash and his bank cards before running away. Sadly the victim died two months after the robbery - in the village of Newton Solney - and never had the opportunity to see Baiaram brought to justice. After the robbery Baiaram, of Edward Street, Burton-on-Trent, spent two hours playing on slot machines. Photo: Derbyshire Police