In pictures: Rapists, a paedophile, a killer driver and a “despicable” fraudster jailed for terrible Derbyshire crimes

In one case an evil child abuser told his 11-year-old victim she would be taken into care if she reported his crimes.
Another offender conned a pensioner with dementia out of over £40,000 carrying out minor work on the 88-year-old’s home.
1. Jailed for terrible Derbyshire crimes
Rapists, a paedophile, a killer driver and a “despicable” fraudsterPhoto: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Brian Rowbotham
Rowbotham, 37, sexually assaulted and attempted to rape a woman as she slept. The woman woke to find Brian Rowbotham performing a sexual act on her at a property in New Mills. She reported the matter to police immediately and Rowbotham was arrested. The 37-year-old, of Queen Street, Rhyl, was subsequently charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration.Having denied the offences, he was found guilty after a trial and jailed for eight years.Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Dane Oldham
Oldham, 33, was jailed for six years for a “despicable” rape that left his victim suffering flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder. He carried out the horrific attack on a woman in the early hours of the morning at an address in Glossop.The defendant, of Uplands Road, Glossop, was arrested when she contacted police shortly afterwards to report what had happened and was subsequently charged with rape.Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Joshua Hill
Hill, 27, ploughed his BMW head-on into another car on the A632 near Chesterfield – killing a mother and son – then running away from the scene afterwards.The defendant was arrested on December 11 at his mother’s address after being on the run from police for two days with a packed bag “if he needed to get away quickly”.Jailing Hill for 13 years at Derby Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Straw told him he had engaged in “what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette".Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary