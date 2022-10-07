In pictures: Ongoing Derbyshire Police investigations

3. Thief steals wallet and bank card from home with occupants inside

The images show a man police would like to speak to about the incident and a car which they would like to locate in connection with it. A man walked into a property in Main Road, Hathersage, and stole a wallet from one of the bedrooms while the occupants were inside on August 21. The incident happened at around 1pm. It is understood that the man was then driven away in a silver car. A bank card from the wallet was later used to make transactions at a nearby Texaco garage and One Stop store.

Photo: Derbyshire Police