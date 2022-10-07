Pictured below are scenes of crimes, absconded prisoners and individuals officers would like to speak with in connection with their investigations.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch using any of the below methods:
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please report deliberate fires to Firestoppers by calling 0800 1695558 or online.
Undefined: readMore
1. In pictures
Ongoing Derbyshire Police investigations
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Man left with serious injuries after being assaulted in Chesterfield
The incident occurred at 12.15am on September 29 in St Mary’s Gate and saw the victim, a man in his 30s, punched to the head. As he fell, the victim hit his head on the kerb leaving him with a large cut to his head that left him requiring stitches.
Officers want to speak to the two men pictured who were in the area at the time of the incident.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Thief steals wallet and bank card from home with occupants inside
The images show a man police would like to speak to about the incident and a car which they would like to locate in connection with it.
A man walked into a property in Main Road, Hathersage, and stole a wallet from one of the bedrooms while the occupants were inside on August 21. The incident happened at around 1pm.
It is understood that the man was then driven away in a silver car.
A bank card from the wallet was later used to make transactions at a nearby Texaco garage and One Stop store.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Money stolen from elderly woman in Primark, Chesterfield
Officers are appealing for help identifying two women after a significant amount of money was stolen from an elderly woman in Chesterfield.
The woman, who is in her 80s, had withdrawn a large amount of money from the Halifax bank in Knifesmithgate before then going into the Primark shop where the theft occurred at around midday on September 23. The two women were in the area at the time of the theft and officers want to speak to them in relation to the crime.
Photo: Derbyshire Police