4 . Stolen caravan

This caravan was recovered in Westhouses within 15 minutes of being reported stolen. Westhouses Caravan reported stolen by owner and spotted by one of our patrols on the A38 at Little Eaton. Offenders turn into Breadsall Village before realising they are onto a loser. Two detained and no pursuit/damage caused. Recovered within 15 minutes! Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit