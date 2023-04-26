News you can trust since 1855
In pictures: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the last two weeks

Pictured below are incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have dealt with over the last fortnight.

By Ben McVay
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

They include drunk, disqualified and uninsured drivers, car and caravan thefts, crashes and even some runaway horses.

In one case a caravan was tracked down by officers just 15 minutes after it had been stolen.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the last two weeks

1. In pictures

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the last two weeks

Pulled over in Chesterfield - male reported leaving local pub drunk with partner and child in car. Despite efforts to stop him driving, he said he would be Ok

2. Drunk with partner and child in car

Pulled over in Chesterfield - male reported leaving local pub drunk with partner and child in car. Despite efforts to stop him driving, he said he would be Ok

This Audi, stolen from Dronfield, was quickly located utilising the victim’s tracker and a quick police response. Unfortunately, no arrests.

3. Stolen car tracked down

This Audi, stolen from Dronfield, was quickly located utilising the victim's tracker and a quick police response. Unfortunately, no arrests.

This caravan was recovered in Westhouses within 15 minutes of being reported stolen. Westhouses Caravan reported stolen by owner and spotted by one of our patrols on the A38 at Little Eaton. Offenders turn into Breadsall Village before realising they are onto a loser. Two detained and no pursuit/damage caused. Recovered within 15 minutes!

4. Stolen caravan

This caravan was recovered in Westhouses within 15 minutes of being reported stolen. Westhouses Caravan reported stolen by owner and spotted by one of our patrols on the A38 at Little Eaton. Offenders turn into Breadsall Village before realising they are onto a loser. Two detained and no pursuit/damage caused. Recovered within 15 minutes!

