Pictured below are incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have dealt with over the last fortnight.
They include drunk, disqualified and uninsured drivers, car and caravan thefts, crashes and even some runaway horses.
In one case a caravan was tracked down by officers just 15 minutes after it had been stolen.
1. In pictures
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the last two weeks Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Drunk with partner and child in car
Pulled over in Chesterfield - male reported leaving local pub drunk with partner and child in car. Despite efforts to stop him driving, he said he would be Ok Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Stolen car tracked down
This Audi, stolen from Dronfield, was quickly located utilising the victim’s tracker and a quick police response. Unfortunately, no arrests. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Stolen caravan
This caravan was recovered in Westhouses within 15 minutes of being reported stolen. Westhouses Caravan reported stolen by owner and spotted by one of our patrols on the A38 at Little Eaton. Offenders turn into Breadsall Village before realising they are onto a loser. Two detained and no pursuit/damage caused. Recovered within 15 minutes! Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit