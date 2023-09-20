Pictured here are criminals locked up for serious Derbyshire offences since August.
They include a murderer, violent thugs, a drug dealer and a sex offender with no respect for court orders banning contact with children.
In one awful case a man murdered his wife after consuming drugs bought from the dark web, remembering very little afterwards.
1. In Pictures
Derbyshire offenders locked up since August for serious crimes Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Jarvis Wright
Wright, 26, was jailed for 12 months and handed a three-year football banning order for his involvement in a Notts County fracas in Chesterfield town centre. He was serving a suspending sentence at the time for a previous melee on Chesterfield’s Corporation Street when a victim was punched and headbutted.
In two other historical incidents Wright was arrested outside a pub when Chesterfield FC played Grimsby.
He was also arrested at Barnet’s Hive Stadium in May 2018 after stealing an officer’s hat and refusing to leave the ground after being ejected by a steward. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Conrad Iyayi
Iyayi, 46, was jailed for life for stabbing his wife to death in their Derbyshire home – after taking drugs he bought from the dark web. After his arrest at a house in Oak Crescent, Littleover, Iyayi told officers he could not remember what had happened. Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “Katy Harris was a much-loved mother, daughter, friend and teacher.
“Her death was a tragic loss of life for her loved ones, as well as the hundreds of students whose lives she had touched through her work as a teacher." Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Liam Turner
Chesterfield thug Turner was jailed for two years and 11 months for a series of vicious late-night town centre beatings and a stabbing. He was caught on CCTV kicking and stamping on a man along with one other male when an argument broke out between them near the Donut Roundabout.
During a further assault in April 2021 Turner punched and kicked his ex-girlfriend’s new partner to the head.
In October of last year he then stabbed another man in the ribs, puncturing a lung. Photo: Derbyshire Times