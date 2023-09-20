3 . Conrad Iyayi

Iyayi, 46, was jailed for life for stabbing his wife to death in their Derbyshire home – after taking drugs he bought from the dark web. After his arrest at a house in Oak Crescent, Littleover, Iyayi told officers he could not remember what had happened. Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “Katy Harris was a much-loved mother, daughter, friend and teacher. “Her death was a tragic loss of life for her loved ones, as well as the hundreds of students whose lives she had touched through her work as a teacher." Photo: Derbyshire Police