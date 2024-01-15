Criminals jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes

4 . Ian Magee

Magee, 61, was jailed for eight years after stabbing a man in an unprovoked attack at a Derbyshire pub. He stabbed his victim in the neck with a pocketknife at the Standing Order pub in Derby city centre on 6 April 2023. The 48-year-old was given life-saving treatment and survived the attack. Magee, of Shalfleet Drive, Alvaston, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but a jury at Derby Crown Court took less than two hours to find him guilty in November last year. Photo: Derbyshire Police