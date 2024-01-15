The defendants pictured here have all been jailed since December for serious crimes in Derbyshire.
Their offences include assaults, a stabbing, child sex offences, drug dealing and rape.
In one case a judge jailed a serial Chesterfield paedophile for over three years.
He had been snared online by two undercover police officers posing as girls aged 12 and 13 on Snapchat.
1. Locked up since December 2023
Criminals jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Rebecca Hames
Hames, 33, was jailed for 52 weeks after she assaulted two police officers at Derby railway station.
She had been identified as having assaulted a member of the public on board a train service arriving at the station.
While being arrested she kicked an officer in the shoulder and bit them on the hand. She bit the second officer on the calf and kicked him in the genitals. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Simon King
Belper cannabis farmer King, 54, was jailed for 34 months after growing "industrial quantities" of the drug. After King failed to pay his rent two High Court bailiffs gained entry to a workshop on Forest Street, in Sutton-in-Ashfield. They found a "significant" amount of cash, along with 63 plants in two growing areas, which, if sold wholesale, could fetch between £8,190 and £43,470. If broken down into individual street deals, the drugs could have yielded between £17,640 and £52,920. Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Ian Magee
Magee, 61, was jailed for eight years after stabbing a man in an unprovoked attack at a Derbyshire pub. He stabbed his victim in the neck with a pocketknife at the Standing Order pub in Derby city centre on 6 April 2023. The 48-year-old was given life-saving treatment and survived the attack.
Magee, of Shalfleet Drive, Alvaston, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but a jury at Derby Crown Court took less than two hours to find him guilty in November last year. Photo: Derbyshire Police