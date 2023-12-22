4 . David Murphy

David Murphy, 40, was jailed for more than 12 years for for sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy he groomed online. The defendant met the boy online in the spring of 2021, later sending intimate photos of himself on Whatsapp and asking the boy to do the same. On June 1 of that year, Murphy drove to Suffolk from Derby and met the boy in a village. He took him to a wooded area where he sexually assaulted him. Murphy appeared at Derby Crown Court where he was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment, extended by six years for dangerousness. Photo: Derbyshire Police