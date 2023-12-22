These Derbyshire child sex offenders were all jailed in 2023 for truly horrendous offences.
One of them was described as “utterly depraved" by a judge after being caught with nearly 9,000 child sex images.
They showed children from the age of just a few months to eight years old being sexually abused.
In another case a pensioner was jailed for nearly four years for sexually abusing a young girl over a period of four years – blaming her for his “predatory instincts”.
Derby Crown Court heard how the defendant labelled his victim as “wayward and promiscuous” during a police interview.
1. Untitled design (7).jpg
In pictures: 13 Derbyshire paedophiles jailed in 2023 for abusing children Photo: submit
2. Paul Worthington
Shirebrook man Worthington, 64, was jailed for 16 years for multiple sexual offences against two young girls. The defendant denied seven counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 but was found guilty after a trial. He pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Worthington, formerly of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, was ordered to serve at least 12 years in custody with a four-year post-custodial extension. He was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Adele Foster
Chesterfield woman Foster was jailed for a year and eight months for sexually abusing a young boy on three occasions. Derby Crown Court heard Foster was aged 17 at the time of the offences and her traumatised victim shared what happened to him with his GP years later. A prosecutor described how he also confronted Foster at her address, recording the conversation on her phone when she told him: "I apologise from the bottom of my heart." Her victim - present as she was sentenced - told the defendant "you have not broken me". Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. David Murphy
David Murphy, 40, was jailed for more than 12 years for for sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy he groomed online. The defendant met the boy online in the spring of 2021, later sending intimate photos of himself on Whatsapp and asking the boy to do the same. On June 1 of that year, Murphy drove to Suffolk from Derby and met the boy in a village. He took him to a wooded area where he sexually assaulted him. Murphy appeared at Derby Crown Court where he was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment, extended by six years for dangerousness. Photo: Derbyshire Police