In pictures: 11 Derbyshire woman beaters, sex pests and rapists jailed in 2023

4 . Connar Shaw

Shaw, 31, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for abusing his partner for 12 years – including acid attack threats and an assault outside their Derbyshire home. His crimes came to light when police were called after an argument in a car outside their home in Killamarsh. When officers arrived at the scene they found Shaw’s partner covered in blood and with serious facial injuries. At hospital she told police she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her partner, who had broken her jaw, strangled her and threatened to throw acid in her face so no-one else would want her. Photo: Derbyshire Police