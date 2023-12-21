In pictures: 11 Derbyshire woman beaters, sex pests and rapists jailed in 2023

The men pictured here were all jailed this year for awful crimes against women.
They include woman beaters, rapists and sex attackers who pose a serious risk of harm to women.
One of them was locked up for the knife-point rape of a woman he met on dating website Plenty of Fish on Christmas Eve.
Another abused his partner for 12 years, breaking her jaw, strangling her and threatening to throw acid in her face so no-one else would want her.
1. Jailed in 2023
Derbsyhire woman beaters sex pests and rapists Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Stephen Hastie
Hastie was jailed for ten years with a four-year extended licence period for the knife-point rape of a woman he met on dating website Plenty of Fish on Christmas Eve. Following their first date, in the early hours of 24 December 2018 at an address in Derbyshire, Hastie held a knife to the woman’s throat and raped her. The 35-year-old was made to sign the Sex Offenders Registers indefinitely. Hastie, of HMP Nottingham, must also sign the Sex Offenders Registers indefinitely. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Liam Burke
Burke, 35, punched and strangled his estranged partner after she returned to their home to feed the cat. His former girlfriend of eight years returned to see to the animal, having left the defendant days before. Recorder Adrian Reynolds, jailing Burke, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston, for two-and-half years, told the alcoholic: “I’m afraid you do deserve to go to prison – your behaviour is appalling." Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Connar Shaw
Shaw, 31, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for abusing his partner for 12 years – including acid attack threats and an assault outside their Derbyshire home. His crimes came to light when police were called after an argument in a car outside their home in Killamarsh. When officers arrived at the scene they found Shaw’s partner covered in blood and with serious facial injuries. At hospital she told police she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her partner, who had broken her jaw, strangled her and threatened to throw acid in her face so no-one else would want her. Photo: Derbyshire Police