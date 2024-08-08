'Impatient' Chesterfield driver who blasted horn at police car and swore at officers was disqualified and didn't have insurance

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:48 GMT
An ‘impatient’ drive in who honked his horn and swore at the officers was driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Officers from Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team officers were in New Tupton responding to an incident on Tuesday, August 6.

Suddenly, a man driving a white car to the rear of the police vehicle, got a little ‘impatient’ with officers, blasted on his horn and swore directly at them.

Following the incident, officers checked the driver’s details on police systems and it soon turned out he was driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

The officers later visited the man’s home address and the driver has now been spoken to.

