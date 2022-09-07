Image released of man police wish to speak to after suspected drug dealing incident at Derbyshire pub

Derbyshire Constulary believe the man may have information which could help their enquiries into an incident at The Bluebell Inn on High Street, Alfreton.

The appeal follows reports that a man had allegedly tried to offer suspected drugs to others in the courtyard of the pub.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the details below, quoting reference 22000498300:

Derbyshire police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following a suspicious incident at a Derbyshire pub

