Image released of man police wish to speak to after suspected drug dealing incident at Derbyshire pub
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a suspicious incident at a Derbyshire pub.
Derbyshire Constulary believe the man may have information which could help their enquiries into an incident at The Bluebell Inn on High Street, Alfreton.
The appeal follows reports that a man had allegedly tried to offer suspected drugs to others in the courtyard of the pub.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the details below, quoting reference 22000498300:
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website or use the https://s-url.co/GWUBAAonline contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.