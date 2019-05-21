Image released following van break in Chesterfield

Officers in Duckmanton are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a van break.

The image they have released shows both a person and a vehicle they wish to identify.

The van was parked in Markham Road on Friday, May 10, and the incident is believed to have happened overnight between then and Saturday, May 11.

A police spokesman said: "The car, shown in the background to this image, was used by the offender to arrive and leave the scene. CCTV shows the car pull up, a person get out and force open the locked back door of the van.

"The door was damaged in the incident, however nothing was stolen as the van was empty.

"If you live in the local area, could you have either CCTV or dash cam footage that shows a similar vehicle acting suspiciously? Do you recognise the person pictured?

"Anyone with any information which may help our investigation is asked to get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19000241514 and the name of the officer in the case, Sergeant Mark Webb in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.