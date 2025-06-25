Illegal traveller encampment springs up in Derbyshire town – as council promises ‘swift’ response

An illegal traveller encampment has been established in a Derbyshire town – with residents being reassured that ‘swift’ action will be taken to address the issue.

An illegal encampment has been set up on Dykes Field, Bolsover – with Old Bolsover Town Council issuing a statement this afternoon.

A council spokesperson said: “Old Bolsover Town Council is aware of an unauthorised encampment currently on Dykes Field.

“The situation has been reported to the police and Bolsover District Council, and we are working with the relevant authorities to ensure it is addressed swiftly and appropriately.

The encampment has been reported to Derbyshire Police and Bolsover District Council.placeholder image
“We understand that residents may have concerns, and we will continue to monitor the site and provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

