Illegal traveller encampment springs up in Derbyshire town – as council promises ‘swift’ response
An illegal encampment has been set up on Dykes Field, Bolsover – with Old Bolsover Town Council issuing a statement this afternoon.
A council spokesperson said: “Old Bolsover Town Council is aware of an unauthorised encampment currently on Dykes Field.
“The situation has been reported to the police and Bolsover District Council, and we are working with the relevant authorities to ensure it is addressed swiftly and appropriately.
“We understand that residents may have concerns, and we will continue to monitor the site and provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”