Two illegal peddlers to appear in court after being stopped by officers in Derbyshire town

At around 7.45am on Wednesday, February 23, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit attended reports of peddlers causing a nuisance in Matlock.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Officers scoured the area and found two males, who were both detained to be searched.

They were found with a number of items on their possession, but neither had a peddler’s licence. Their property was seized and both were reported to appear in court.