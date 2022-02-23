Two illegal peddlers to appear in court after being stopped by officers in Derbyshire town

Two peddlers who were operating without licences were caught by police in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 6:34 pm

At around 7.45am on Wednesday, February 23, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit attended reports of peddlers causing a nuisance in Matlock.

Officers scoured the area and found two males, who were both detained to be searched.

They were found with a number of items on their possession, but neither had a peddler’s licence. Their property was seized and both were reported to appear in court.

