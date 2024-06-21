Members of the Derbyshire Bikers Roads Police Unit stopped the illegal abnormal load trucker on the Via Gellia A5012 road near Cromford.

Officers said that the haulier moving the giant piece of machinery had applied for a special movement order for the vehicle – but this has been refused because the roads they wanmted to use on their route were deemed unsuitable.

However the haulier still went ahead, which meant the huge vehicle at times was forced to drive on the pavement as the load was so wide.

Police said further action was now being taken against both the haulier and the lorry driver involved.