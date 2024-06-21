Illegal cigarettes, hand-rolling tobacco and vapes worth over £250,000 seized in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards have seized thousands of illegal tobacco products in the last two weeks.

Thousands of illegal cigarettes, hand-rolling tobacco and vapes with a retail value totalling more than £255,000 have been seized in two trading standards operations in the past fortnight in Derbyshire.

In one operation Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards seized more than 363,000 cigarettes (18,150 packets) and 20kg (400 packs) of hand-rolling tobacco from premises in South Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seizure, one of the biggest for the team in recent years, equates to an illegal market value of £115,000, which is the money organised criminals who sell illegal tobacco could have made, and a high street value of approximately £250,000.

Thousands of illegal cigarettes, hand-rolling tobacco and vapes with a retail value totalling more than £255,000 have been seized in two trading standards operations in Derbyshire. (Photo: Derbyshire County Council)

This closely followed an operation which saw the trading standards team, working with Derbyshire Police, seize more than 1,000 illegal cigarettes, 1.25kg of illegal hand-rolling tobacco and more than 280 vapes from a premises in Erewash, with an approximate value of around £6,000.

Investigations are on-going following both the operations, which could lead to subsequent prosecutions.

Derbyshire County Council Executive Director for Place Chris Henning said: “We are continually working across the county to tackle the supply of illegal tobacco and vapes, acting on information from many different sources, including from members of the public, partner agencies and other enforcement bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The latest seizures enforced by trading standards show that the supply of illegal products is not tolerated in Derbyshire and action will be taken against those who continually flout the law.

The seizure, one of the biggest for the team in recent years, equates to an illegal market value of £115,000, which is the money organised criminals who sell illegal tobacco could have made, and a high street value of approximately £250,000. (Photo: Derbyshire Times)

“While compliant vapes are substantially less harmful than smoking, illegal ones can pose health risks as the nicotine content can be far higher than is allowed. It is also acknowledged that the selling of cheap illegal tobacco can undermine efforts to help people stop smoking and can be a cheap source for children to start smoking.

“Any sale of illegal products also undermines legitimate traders who are trying to make a living and takes vital revenue away from our public services.”