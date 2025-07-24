Illegal car meets “impact local residents and businesses” in Derbyshire – as police work to tackle issue

A number of illegal car meets have taken place in Derbyshire – with police working to tackle the issues and their impact on both residents and businesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted anti-social behaviour patrols yesterday (Wednesday, July 23) – as their efforts to tackle illegal car at Owler Bar continue.

A team spokesperson said: “Patrols have targeted car parks at Owler Bar, where inappropriate car meets have been impacting local businesses and residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Officers are working to tackle illegal car meets at Owler Bar.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.