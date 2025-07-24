Illegal car meets “impact local residents and businesses” in Derbyshire – as police work to tackle issue

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
A number of illegal car meets have taken place in Derbyshire – with police working to tackle the issues and their impact on both residents and businesses.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted anti-social behaviour patrols yesterday (Wednesday, July 23) – as their efforts to tackle illegal car at Owler Bar continue.

A team spokesperson said: “Patrols have targeted car parks at Owler Bar, where inappropriate car meets have been impacting local businesses and residents.”

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Officers are working to tackle illegal car meets at Owler Bar.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

