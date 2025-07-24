Illegal car meets “impact local residents and businesses” in Derbyshire – as police work to tackle issue
Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted anti-social behaviour patrols yesterday (Wednesday, July 23) – as their efforts to tackle illegal car at Owler Bar continue.
A team spokesperson said: “Patrols have targeted car parks at Owler Bar, where inappropriate car meets have been impacting local businesses and residents.”
