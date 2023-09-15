Ilkeston: police update after 10-year-old schoolgirl 'assaulted'
Police have provided an update after reports that a 10-year-old schoolgirl was assaulted.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Officers initially put out an appeal for witnesses after the young girl reportedly had her wrist grabbed by a woman.
The incident took place shortly after 4pm on Friday, May 12 and the woman is said to have let go when a man, driving along Nottingham Road, stopped his car and intervened.
Police had hoped to speak to the man and any witnesses in order to establish the circumstances of what had happened.
Issuing an update on Wednesday (September 13), a police spokesperson confirmed that no further action was being taken in relation to the incident.