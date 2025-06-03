Human remains found in search for woman who disappeared in Derbyshire 15 years ago

Human remains have been found as part of a murder inquiry following the disappearance of a woman in Derbyshire 15 years ago

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives launched an investigation last week, following information that came to light in connection with the then 30-year-old Izabela Zablocka’s disappearance in 2010.

Izabela, a Polish national, came to the UK in 2009 and lived in Princes Street, Normanton during 2010. Izabela last made contact with family in Poland on 28 August 2010, but despite their efforts to trace her, was never found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches have been concentrated at an address in Princes Street, Normanton since then which have now led to the discovery of human remains in the garden.

Izabela Helena Zablocka, who is originally from Poland came to work in the UK in 2009

A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been rearrested.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, who is leading the investigation said: “Izabela’s family are at the forefront of our minds following this discovery and, whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, it is our belief that these remains do belong to Izabela.

“As such, we have spoken with Izabela’s family in Poland, and they are aware. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Identification of the remains is likely to be a lengthy process, but we will issue updates when we are able.

“I know that reports of these findings will send shockwaves through the local community, and I understand the concern of residents.

“Officers will remain in Princes Street in the coming days, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with them.

“A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to piece together information about the days prior to Izabela’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Izabela had friends in Derby, socialised in Derby, and worked in Derby.

“We know that someone out there will have information about Izabela that may help us understand what happened to her, and urge anyone who saw, spoke to, or heard anything about Izabela in July or August 2010 to come forward.

“You may hold the key piece of information that we need to understand the full circumstances of Izabela’s disappearance, and to give her family answers on what happened to their loved one.

“Anyone who does wish to make contact, can do so completely anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers who are offering a £20,000 reward for any information which leads to the conviction of someone in the case of Izabela.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other women – one aged 39 and one aged 43 – and a 41-year-old man, were arrested in connection with the investigation over the course of the last week.

They remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing of Izabela Zablocka. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on 27 August 2025.