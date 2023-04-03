News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
30 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
35 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
58 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Horse box, used by vet to treat highly contagious infection, stolen from Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for help to find a stolen horse box, used by a vet to treat a highly contagious infection.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

The horse box was stolen in the early hours of Saturday, April 1 from Killamarsh in North East Derbyshire.

This trailer has been used by a vet in the last few days to treat and take samples for a horse infection called Strangles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Strangles is an infection caused by bacteria called Streptococcus equi and it is highly contagious to horses. The infection can be spread by horse-to-horse contact or by humans, tack, drinking troughs and other environmental factors, like a trailer.

The horse box was stolen in the early hours of Saturday, April 1 from Killamarsh in North East Derbyshire.
The horse box was stolen in the early hours of Saturday, April 1 from Killamarsh in North East Derbyshire.
The horse box was stolen in the early hours of Saturday, April 1 from Killamarsh in North East Derbyshire.
Most Popular

At the time of it being taken, the trailer had not been disinfected and any horse that is put in this trailer will become infected.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Let's make it too hot to handle and if anyone knows of its whereabouts please contact the Rural Crime team. Please share far and wide.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who sees the horse trailer is asked to contact the rural crime team via email at [email protected] or call 101.