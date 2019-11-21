Horrified motorists spotted an angry knife-wielding thug in the street

Horrified motorists alerted police after they spotted an angry knife-wielding thug in a Derbyshire street.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 20 how Sarfraz Hussain, 41, was seen by witnesses with a knife on Sheffield Road, at Dronfield, after another man had been seen running up the road.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said one witness was driving through Dronfield when he saw a man running from an Indian restaurant and his wife screamed as she saw another angry man standing by their vehicle with a knife.

Mrs Allsop added that Hussain was seen holding a kitchen knife and shouting in the direction where the other man had been running.

She said: “The male looked to be very angry and was holding a knife in his hand.”

Another motorist stated he had seen a male with both his arms raised while holding a kitchen knife which was pointing upwards, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop said both witnesses alerted the police as Hussain went back to the Indian restaurant.

Hussain, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield, told police he had been drinking a lot of alcohol and he had taken the class B synthetic cannabinoid drug spice.

He added that he would have had a knife in his hand because he uses it at the restaurant to peel vegetables.

Hussain also told police that his intention had been to scare the other man but he could not remember what had happened.

The defendant, who has previous violence-related convictions including two for possessing weapons, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place after the incident on November 14.

Hussain is also subject to a conditional discharge which had been imposed for a previous offence of racially aggravated harassment, according to the court.

Defence solicitor Louisa Treharne said Hussain has declined offers of help for mental health issues and when he drinks alcohol he has committed offences.

She added that Hussain had a reason to be drinking at the time of the incident because his birthday had been on November 13.

Ms Treharne also said Hussain is a vulnerable individual and he has been bullied and assaulted while in custody and any time he spends behind bars will have a negative effect on his health.

Magistrates committed the case for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on December 18.

Hussain was further remanded in custody until his next hearing.