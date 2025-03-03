"Horrific” dog attack at farm close to popular Peak District tourist hotspot sees sheep have its face and ears ripped off

A sheep had to be put down after a “horrific” attack by a dog at a Peak District farm – during which it had its face and ears ripped off.

On Saturday, March 1, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team were called to reports of a dog attack at a farm in the Peak District.

A team spokesperson said: “We attended a Derbyshire farm to witness the aftermath of another dog attack on livestock. This time it happened on a footpath near to Mam Tor.

“The sheep had been cornered against a wall and had its face and ears ripped off in the horrific attack. The animal was not killed initially, so suffered until it was later put to sleep.

“This is so easily avoided by keeping dogs on leads when out in the countryside. We have taken the decision to release the images of the attack below with a warning, to show what can happen when dogs are not kept on leads.”

The Derbyshire Times has chosen not to publish the distressing photo showing the animal’s injuries.

If you think you have any information that could aid the investigation, contact the team using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000119611:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team Facebook page.

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.