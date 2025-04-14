Hit and run collision along busy Derbyshire A-road leaves biker seriously injured – as police launch appeal for witnesses
The incident occurred along the northbound carriageway of the A38, between Ripley and Alfreton, at 1.50am on Wednesday, April 9.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident saw a dark coloured car and a BMW motorcycle collide.
“The dark coloured car did not stop and the motorcycle was forced off the road, leaving the rider – a man in his 30s – with a serious injury to his leg.”
Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about the incident, especially those with either CCTV or dashcam footage. You can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*204146:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.