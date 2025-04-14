Hit and run collision along busy Derbyshire A-road leaves biker seriously injured – as police launch appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
A biker was left seriously injured after a hit and run on a busy route between two Derbyshire towns – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred along the northbound carriageway of the A38, between Ripley and Alfreton, at 1.50am on Wednesday, April 9.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident saw a dark coloured car and a BMW motorcycle collide.

“The dark coloured car did not stop and the motorcycle was forced off the road, leaving the rider – a man in his 30s – with a serious injury to his leg.”

Officers have called for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about the incident, especially those with either CCTV or dashcam footage. You can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*204146:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

