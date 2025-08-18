The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an appeal after an incident of vandalism at The Folly, a historic ruin located on Bowden Lane in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

A team spokesperson said: “On the evening of Tuesday, August 13, substantial sections of the stonework and surrounding walls were defaced with graffiti, featuring spray paint in multiple colours.

“Additionally, the site was found to be littered with refuse, including a discarded supermarket trolley.

“The Folly holds significance as a local landmark and represents a small yet important aspect of Chapel-en-le-Frith’s heritage. It is frequently frequented by walkers, photographers, and history enthusiasts, contributing to the visual character of Bowden Lane. Such acts of vandalism not only mar the site’s appearance but also pose a risk of further deterioration if not addressed promptly.

“We kindly urge anyone who may have information regarding this incident or who observes any suspicious activity in the area to contact the authorities by dialing 101.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter. Let us work together to preserve our local heritage.”

