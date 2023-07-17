Officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team approached the driver of a classic convertible Mazda Miata after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in the car park.

Officers initially planned to speak to the driver in order to advise and educate them. However after they carried out a few checks at the scene, it turned out the driver had previously been issued with a Section 57 warning for antisocial driving earlier this year. The vehicle has now been seized under Section 59.