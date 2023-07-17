Historic Mazda Miata seized as Derbyshire driver caught doing donuts in car park - following previous warnings for anti-social driving
Officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team approached the driver of a classic convertible Mazda Miata after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in the car park.
Officers initially planned to speak to the driver in order to advise and educate them. However after they carried out a few checks at the scene, it turned out the driver had previously been issued with a Section 57 warning for antisocial driving earlier this year. The vehicle has now been seized under Section 59.
Following the incident officers from Shirebrook SNT said in a Facebook post: “Rule number 1 - Don't drive your vehicle in an anti-social/dangerous manner! Rule number 2 - Leave the Donuts for us! D'oh!”