Historic Mazda Miata seized as Derbyshire driver caught doing donuts in car park - following previous warnings for anti-social driving

The car was seized at the scene as the driver had already been given warnings for his manner of driving earlier this year.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

Officers from Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team approached the driver of a classic convertible Mazda Miata after they spotted the car driving in an anti-social manner and doing donuts in the car park.

Officers initially planned to speak to the driver in order to advise and educate them. However after they carried out a few checks at the scene, it turned out the driver had previously been issued with a Section 57 warning for antisocial driving earlier this year. The vehicle has now been seized under Section 59.

Following the incident officers from Shirebrook SNT said in a Facebook post: “Rule number 1 - Don't drive your vehicle in an anti-social/dangerous manner! Rule number 2 - Leave the Donuts for us! D'oh!”