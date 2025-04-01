Historic hotel in Derbyshire town continues to be target of anti-social incidents – as police work to tackle issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Derbyshire hotel is repeatedly being targeted by individuals committing anti-social incidents.

Over the weekend, officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team were made aware of anti-social behaviour at The Crescent Hotel in Buxton.

A team spokesperson said: “As a result, as well as our usual town centre patrols during the day, our officers have been actively patrolling the Crescent Hotel during the evening.

“Officers engaged with a number of children and gave them advice on areas more appropriate to hang out with their friends. In the meantime, we are continuing to work with the hotel, local agencies and complete proactive patrols at the times in which the anti-social behaviour is reported – to address concerns in and around The Crescent Hotel.”

Officers are working to reduce the number of incidents.

At the start of March, a number of similar incidents occurred, with a team spokesperson adding: “We have been made aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour, including excessive noise, graffiti and disturbing both staff and guests at the hotel.”

The Grade I listed Georgian building was one of the first purpose-built hotels to be constructed across the country – which was reopened in 2020 after having sat empty for almost 30 years.