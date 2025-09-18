Historic bandstand at popular Chesterfield park repaired after being left in “really dangerous” condition

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
The historic bandstand at a popular Chesterfield park was left in “really dangerous” condition after being targeted by vandals – with the council carrying out repairs.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed that repairs have taken place at the bandstand in Queen’s Park – after it was left in a “dangerous” state by vandals.

A CBC spokesperson said: “Damage like this in our historic bandstand in Queen’s Park can be really dangerous. Our team refitted the boards to ensure people could use this space again.

“We don’t know how this damage was caused, but by reporting it to us when you see it, we can then work to fix it.

“It only takes a few minutes to report issues like this and can help ensure everyone can enjoy our facilities.”

You can report any issues to the council using the link here.

