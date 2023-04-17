High Court judge sets date for Chesterfield murderers Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden's sentence

Boden, 29, and Marsden, 21, both denied murdering baby Finley

Mrs Justice Tipples said Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden – whose baby Finley Boden endured 130 injuries including 57 fractures and burns – will be sentenced on May 26.

The cannabis-addicted pair, whose baby son Finley Boden suffered “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence”, were both found guilty of murder by a jury at Derby Crown Court.

Boden, 29, and Marsden, 21, both denied murder and members of the jury spent over a week deliberating.

Visibly upset Mrs Justice Tipples, a high court judge, commended them for their service, “given the length of this case and the awful nature of the facts you have had to consider”.

During the pair’s trial Marsden's barrister Andrew Vout KC claimed his client had wanted the baby to be seen by a doctor, however this was ‘blocked’ by Boden, who it was alleged had already inflicted fractures and knew medics would discover them.

However, opening the prosecution case in November last year, Mary Prior KC told the jury: “His (Finley’s) parents worked together to hide the injuries from social workers, health visitors and the police.”

Ms Prior described how Finley, who died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020, lived for just 315 days.

The child, removed from their care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

She said: “Within 39 days of moving back in with the defendants Finley was dead. The severity of his injuries showed violence used required considerable force.”

The barrister said Finley was subjected to “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence”.

He suffered two burns to his hand – one of which may have been caused by a cigarette lighter.

Jurors heard the multiple injuries caused to Finley would happened over a number of weeks between November and Christmas Day and would have caused “pain, swelling and restricted movement”.

While breaking Finley’s thigh – the strongest bone in the body – would have required “a lot of force” and his broken pelvis indicated Finely had been “kicked” or “stamped”.

Ultimately, the “exhausted” tot developed a heart infection and sepsis as he was unable to clear mucus as a result of multiple rib fractures.

Ms Prior said: “It would have been abundantly clear he required urgent medical attention but neither of his parents took him to see a GP, a hospital or rang 111 or 999 for him.”

During the trial evidence was heard of numerous drug deals conducted via text message on the phone Boden and Marsden shared in the days leading to Finley’s death.

On text - sent on December 23 – read: “That bud's absolutely banging bro – probs the best in Old Whit.”

Despite wanting Finley back following his placement in care at birth, regular drug testing showed both defendants were still using cannabis.

However, despite evidence of continuing use of the drug as late as September 2020, in October the same year Derbyshire County Council’s “recommendation” was that Finley be returned to the defendants.

His return to Boden and Marsden’s care full-time was to be supervised over an eight-week period with a 12-month supervision order monitoring “home conditions”.

Despite the social worker requesting mandatory hair testing of both defendants, this was not ordered by the court.

Marsden was said to have told a social worker on one occasion (Finley’s) dad had “killed” him “and his mum didn't see it coming”.

However a search was made on the phone Boden and Marsden shared on December 23, 2020, for “symptoms of sepsis” on the NHS website.