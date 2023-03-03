Here is who has appeared before the courts including cases from Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock and Ilkeston

Mark Hewitt, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Chesterfield: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £200.

Kyle Austick, 27, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with community order following conviction for threats to kill. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay costs of £60.

Declan Derricott, 25, of Staveley Road, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Kazi Mamunur Rahman, 45, of Old Pheasant Court, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £615, victim services surcharge £62, court costs £90; five points on driving record.

Jodie Collins, 33, of Foston Drive, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 44 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £100; five points on driving record.

Graham Coulson, 61, of Tunstall Way, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Brandon Stokes, 20, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £162, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £100; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Ryan Taylor, 32, of Wellington Street, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of suspended sentence order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.

Sandy Hughes, 44, of Penncroft Lane, Chesterfield: failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Ordered to pay fine of £120, court costs £60.

Susan Mellors, 53, of Shakespeare Street, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving vehicle in dangerous condition. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months.

Michael Bryan, 63, of Fanny Avenue, Killamarsh: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £250, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Lee Buckland, 37, of Bond Street, Staveley: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £40, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Unsal Baris, 28, of Division Street, Staveley: pleaded guilty to travelling to the UK from country subject to additional coronavirus restrictions via undesignated port of entry. Ordered to pay fine of £500, victim services surcharge £50, court costs £85.

Adrian Strafford, 31, of Brierley Road, Dronfield: admitted failure to comply with the requirements of a community order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60; continuing unpaid work requirement.

Luke Richardson, 34, of Old School Lane, Creswell: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order. Unpaid work requirement extendedby six months; ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.

Nicholas Riddings, 42, of Station Road, Whitwell: pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled drug, and without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for three years.

Connor Wilton, 25, of Hill Crest, Shirebrook: police granted seizure of £6,291 under Proceeds of Crime Act; ordered to pay costs of £481.

Jo Davies, 35, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: admitted failure to comply with terms of community order. Original order for 20 hours unpaid work updated to 40 hours; ordered to pay court costs of £60.

Jack Corbett, 22, of New Street, Matlock: pleaded guilty to speeding in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £80; three points on driving record.

Lee Wallace, 33, of Queen Street, Middleton by Wirksworth: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order following conviction for theft. Ordered to pay fine of £200, court costs £60.

Andrew Gillott-Smith, 52, of Mason Way, Alfreton: pleaded guilty to speeding in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

Ali Ceylan, 42, of High Street, Codnor: pleaded guilty to driving 40 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months.

Paul Barraclough, 54, of King Street, Duffield: admitted breach of domestic violence prevention order. Committed to prison for 35 days; ordered to pay court costs of £255.

William Hurlstone, 62, of Intakes Lane, Turnditch: pleaded guilty to using mobile phone while driving. Ordered to pay fine of £116, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £90; six points on record.

Heath Ingram, 55, of Station Road, Ilkeston: driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90.

Jordan Bentley, 35, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to failing to show ticket for train travel. Ordered to pay fine of £40, compensation £27.30, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85.

Gary Wilmott, 61, of Station Road, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £133, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Jacqueline Raeside, 53, of Belper Road, Stanley Common: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.