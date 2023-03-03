Here is who has appeared before the courts including cases from Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock and Ilkeston
Here are some of the latest court cases which have been brought before Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Mark Hewitt, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Chesterfield: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £200.
Kyle Austick, 27, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with community order following conviction for threats to kill. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay costs of £60.
Declan Derricott, 25, of Staveley Road, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.
Kazi Mamunur Rahman, 45, of Old Pheasant Court, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £615, victim services surcharge £62, court costs £90; five points on driving record.
Jodie Collins, 33, of Foston Drive, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 44 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £100; five points on driving record.
Graham Coulson, 61, of Tunstall Way, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.
Brandon Stokes, 20, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £162, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £100; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Ryan Taylor, 32, of Wellington Street, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of suspended sentence order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.
Sandy Hughes, 44, of Penncroft Lane, Chesterfield: failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Ordered to pay fine of £120, court costs £60.
Susan Mellors, 53, of Shakespeare Street, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving vehicle in dangerous condition. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months.
Michael Bryan, 63, of Fanny Avenue, Killamarsh: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £250, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.
Lee Buckland, 37, of Bond Street, Staveley: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £40, court costs £90; three points on driving record.
Unsal Baris, 28, of Division Street, Staveley: pleaded guilty to travelling to the UK from country subject to additional coronavirus restrictions via undesignated port of entry. Ordered to pay fine of £500, victim services surcharge £50, court costs £85.
Adrian Strafford, 31, of Brierley Road, Dronfield: admitted failure to comply with the requirements of a community order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60; continuing unpaid work requirement.
Luke Richardson, 34, of Old School Lane, Creswell: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order. Unpaid work requirement extendedby six months; ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.
Nicholas Riddings, 42, of Station Road, Whitwell: pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled drug, and without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for three years.
Connor Wilton, 25, of Hill Crest, Shirebrook: police granted seizure of £6,291 under Proceeds of Crime Act; ordered to pay costs of £481.
Jo Davies, 35, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: admitted failure to comply with terms of community order. Original order for 20 hours unpaid work updated to 40 hours; ordered to pay court costs of £60.
Jack Corbett, 22, of New Street, Matlock: pleaded guilty to speeding in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £80; three points on driving record.
Lee Wallace, 33, of Queen Street, Middleton by Wirksworth: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order following conviction for theft. Ordered to pay fine of £200, court costs £60.
Andrew Gillott-Smith, 52, of Mason Way, Alfreton: pleaded guilty to speeding in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.
Ali Ceylan, 42, of High Street, Codnor: pleaded guilty to driving 40 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months.
Paul Barraclough, 54, of King Street, Duffield: admitted breach of domestic violence prevention order. Committed to prison for 35 days; ordered to pay court costs of £255.
William Hurlstone, 62, of Intakes Lane, Turnditch: pleaded guilty to using mobile phone while driving. Ordered to pay fine of £116, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £90; six points on record.
Heath Ingram, 55, of Station Road, Ilkeston: driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90.
Jordan Bentley, 35, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to failing to show ticket for train travel. Ordered to pay fine of £40, compensation £27.30, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85.
Gary Wilmott, 61, of Station Road, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £133, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.
Jacqueline Raeside, 53, of Belper Road, Stanley Common: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.
Oliver McFadyen, 19, of Derbyshire Level, Glossop: pleaded guilty to driving 44 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; four points on driving record.