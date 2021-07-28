Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Simon Eyre, 44, of Brearley Court, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates Court. Case adjourned.

Victoria Phipps, 28, of Rose Wood Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit and income support – namely living in the same household as a husband and wife couple. Given community order with 24-week electronic curfew and six rehabilitation activity sessions. Made to pay £85 court costs and £90 victim surcharge.

Stefan Knighton, 46, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Liam Carter, 33, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Community order varied to include six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 31-day building better relationships programme and 12 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £60 court costs.

Linda Johnson, 62, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Guilty of four counts of assault by beating, one count of using threatening behaviour and one of sending an offensive message. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Ethan Heyburn, 21, of Main Street, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating and damaging a car. Given community order with 31 -day building better relationships programme and five rehabilitation activity sessions. Fined £50, made to pay £300 compensation, £85 court costs and £90 victim surcharge.

Paul Parker, 58, of Victoria Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving above the speed limit of 40 miles per hour on a restricted section of the M1 – namely at 56 miles per hour. Fined £150, made to pay £90 court costs and £32 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Patrick Johnson, 39, of Burnett Lane, Matlock: Guilty of driving while above the prescribed limit for cocaine and morphine. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and £40 victim surcharge.

Elouise Keene, 25, of Dalton Road, Belper: Guilty of two counts of driving at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour – namely 36 and 38 miles per hour. Fined £200, made to pay £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Caraden Frost, 23, of Ann Street, Creswell: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and uninsured. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £660, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Patrick Hawkes, 27, of Ashley Green, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Jailed for 10 days.

Scott Irons, 43, of North Road, Clowne: Guilty of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, two counts of harassment and two counts of failing to surrender to custody at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates Court. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Claire Bennniston, 31 of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing goods to the value of £231 and bottles of spirits to the value of £381 belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for two years. Made to pay £190 compensation.

Brigitte Rogers, 51, of Burncoft, West Hallam, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying a driver thought guilty of an offence. Fined £600, made to pay £600 court costs and £60 victim surcharge.