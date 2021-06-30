Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Jack Lance-Ruane, 22, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of possessing a quantity of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months, made to pay £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Peter Piekarski, 34, of Spindle Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Guilty of assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £90, made to pay £32 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Daniel Revell, 41, of Long Edge Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Guilty of assaulting a police officer. Fined £346, made to pay £35 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

William Richards, 30, of Albion Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to employment and support allowance - namely full and accurate details of partner’s employment. Given community order with 31 days of the Thinking Skills programme, 15 rehabilitation activity sessions, fined £120, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Daniel Manley, 31, of Alder Court, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Peter Galvin, 41, of Nethermoor Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £440, made to pay £44 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Dean Goodall, 36, of Meadow View, Holmewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge and £620 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael Kitsull, 53, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £220, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Karen Reilly, 54, of Dunston House, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour on 27/03/2020, 01/04/2020, 10/04/2020 and on 17/04/2020. Fined £600, made to pay £60 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with 12 points.

Adam Coupland, 40, of Chaucer Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

Alexandru Guruian, 23, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a suspended sentence order. Jailed for eight weeks after leaving the country and informing probation in September he would not be returning and having been at large since May.

Victoria Phipps, 28, of Rose Wood Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit and income support – namely living in the same household as a husband and wife couple. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Lauren Williamson, 24, of Hallfield Road, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control. Discharged absolutely. Made to pay £100 compensation and £465 court costs.

Charlie Hollamby, 19, of Victoria Street, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Fined £360, made to pay £36 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.