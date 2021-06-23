Here are he latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Graham Irons, 40, of Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Paul Overton, 45, of Rockley Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 28 days.

Harriet Haslam, 33, of Green Farm Close, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Carlton Brighton, 55, of Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 54 miles per hour. Fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Melvyn Crookes, 52, of Leyland Drive, Bolsover: Guilty of recklessly engaging in a commercial practice contravening the requirements of professional diligence in respect of two ground floor extensions, two replacement external doors, three replacement sliding sash windows, an external door, fascia joints and downpipe brackets. Made to pay £14,704 compensation and £3,000 court costs.

Dee Sheldon, 19, of Coach House, Alfreton: Guilty of damaging a window p ane to the value of £100 and committing a further offence while serving a conditional discharge order. Made to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs.

Kerry Bewster, 39, of Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Fined £307, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Ian Sellars, 59, of Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 80 miles per hour. Fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ciaran Douglas, 37, of Elm Tree Avenue, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sending an offensive message and criminal damage to a car. Given a 12-month community order and a 12-month restraining order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours unpaid work. Made to pay compensation of £194, £95 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

John Strawson, 49, of Hawthorn Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of using threatening behaviour. Given six-month community order, fined £180, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Thomas Fletcher, 41, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of possession of a knife in a public place, damaging a police vehicle and failing to surrender to custody at court having been released on bail. Case adjourned.

Paula Bell, 55, of North Street, Langley Mill: Guilty of two counts of assault by beating. Made to pay £20 compensation and £215 court costs.