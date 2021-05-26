Here are are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Jamie Rechert, 21, of Foxbrook Drive, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving above the specified limit for cannabis – namely seven icrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahyrdocannabinol per litre of blood. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Peter Hardy, 68, of Dorset Close, Brimington: Guilty of 11 Animal Welfare Act charges. Banned from keeping animals for 10 years, given 12-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work and a 24-week curfew.
Judy Shaw, 48, of Dorset Close, Brimington: Guilty of 10 Animal Welfare Act charges. Banned from keeping animals for 10 years, given with 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation activity days and a 24-week curfew between 7pm and 7am. Fined £1,200.
Jamie Hawkins, 32, of Holland Road, Old Whittington: Guilty of damaging a mobile phone of an unknown value. Fined £80, made to pay £30 compensation, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.
Lennox Boyd, 28, of Darley Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to give information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, licence endorsed with six points, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.
Shawn Henman, 20, of Grundy Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving without a licence, uninsured and with registration mark not fixed to the front of the vehicle in the prescribed manner. Banned from driving for six months, fined £660, made to pay £90 court costs and £66 victim surcharge.
David Smitheman, 40, of Prospect Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, assaulting a police officer and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 32 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and given a two-year restraining order.
Stuart Stevenson, 30, of West Lea, Clowne: Guilty of stealing scratch cards and alcohol to the value of £19 from Co-op store. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to take part in six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 12 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £19 compensation.
Daniel Berrisford, 35, of Burnside Avenue, Shirland, Alfreton: Guilty of stealing two pairs of wireless headphones, driving above the alcohol limit – namely 209 milligrams in of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving without a licence and without insurance. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Made subject of a 100-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation activity, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.
Richard Smith, 52, of Miriam Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £200, with £110 costs and £32 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with 3 points.
Benjamin Yearl, 35, of St Augustines Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £120, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Rodney Parkyn, 64, of Clifton Avenue, Barlborough: Guilty of driving while banned and without insurance. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Graham Wathall, 35, of Market Place, Heanor: Guilty of possession 0.07 grams of crack cocaine, 0.12 grams of diamorphine and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Kenny Povey, 24, of Maypole Drive, Belper: Guilty of assaulting a prison officer, stealing an iPhone, a Samsung tablet, an Amazon fire tablet, a blackberry tablet, a Nintendo Switch games console, a laptop, an Xbox, two Xbox controllers, an Amazon fire stick, two Amazon Alexas, clothing, Cathedral cheese to the value of £40, children’s Christmas presents and cash. Jailed for 58 weeks, made to pay £540 compensation.
Philip Skinner, 31, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of stealing food of a value unknown from Tesco and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 10 weeks and made to pay £154.54 compensation.
Jonathan Featherstone, 32, of Middlecroft Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing a bicycle to the value of £1,500. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.