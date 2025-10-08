A pair of “heartbreaking” incidents have seen the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield targeted by criminals – causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and destroying part of the listed building’s “unique history.”

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating a fresh incident that saw Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire church targeted by criminals.

The Church of St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield’s only Grade I listed building, was hit by thieves between the evening of Friday, September 26 and the morning of Sunday, September 28.

The offenders stripped lead from the roof of the church - with this particular incident causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The Crooked Spire has been targeted by criminals on two occasions in recent weeks.

This is not the first crime to have occurred at the Crooked Spire in recent weeks - with four lead down pipes being stolen from the north side of the building between August 29 and 30.

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team slammed those responsible for the latest incident - which it said had destroyed part of the Crooked Spire’s unique heritage.

A spokesperson said: “The iconic Crooked Spire (Parish of St Mary and All Saints) has been targeted by thieves again – this time stealing lead from the roof.

“This will have a significant impact on the church by destroying part of its unique history. It will also cost thousands to replace, which diverts funds away from the community.

Lead has been stripped from the roof of the church. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

“Enquiries are still ongoing. If anyone has any information about this theft, please come forward. Every detail, no matter how small, could help bring those responsible to justice. Help us help protect our beloved landmark from these selfish acts of criminality.”

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) expressed its disappointment at the thefts that have taken place at the Crooked Spire - and confirmed it was working with Derbyshire Police and the church itself to help ensure those responsible are identified.

Councillor Steve Lismore, CBC’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I am deeply disappointed and saddened to hear about the recent incidents at the Crooked Spire – an iconic landmark at the heart of our community. We are working with police and the church to help bring the culprits to justice.”

The council also said that it would look to increase CCTV coverage in the area around the church following the recent incidents - relying on its extensive system in place across the town centre.

Lead down pipes were also stolen from the church. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

Coun Lismore added: “The council has an extensive monitored CCTV camera system in the town centre. We also have access to a number of mobile CCTV cameras, which can be deployed to areas we know are at risk of crime or anti-social behaviour.

“Following the recent incidents, we will be working with the police and the church to increase coverage in this area.”

Historic England highlighted metal theft as one of the major issues impacting heritage buildings across the country - impacting those responsible for maintaining historic sites such as the Crooked Spire and causing irreversible damage to the structures themselves.

Mark Harrison, Head of Heritage Crime at Historic England, said: “Metal theft is one of the main issues which puts our heritage at risk. Stealing metal from historic buildings is a serious crime, and has not just a serious financial effect on church communities, but a huge effect on their morale.

These incidents have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

“The metal stolen will have both historic and cultural value and removing it leads to irreparable damage to protected historic buildings, which is why tackling this problem is so important.

“Metal theft is a significant issue and tackling it is a challenge. We are aware of these incidents and are working closely with Derbyshire Police to investigate.”

The Chesterfield and District Civic Society have also raised concerns about the spate of lead thefts at the Crooked Spire church.

The organisation feared these incidents would leave the iconic landmark less structurally stable - with expensive repairs now required to restore the listed building to its original condition.

Howard Borrell, the civic society’s chair, said: “It's heartbreaking that thieves have no consideration of the damage that they do to the church, known worldwide, and the impact that their thoughtless acts will have on the town's heritage.”

Howard added that, with more than one incident taking place at the church, increased security measures may be needed to ensure the Crooked Spire was not targeted again by thieves or vandals.

He said: “With two thefts in two months, it may be necessary to look at ways of enhancing security to deter similar selfish acts in the future. We hope the police - with the assistance of the public - are successful in identifying the culprits.”

The building of the church began in 1234 on the east side, and throughout the Medieval period - especially in the 14th century - the church continued to be expanded and improved.

Historians have suggested a number of factors for the leaning and twisting seen in the church’s spire - the use of unseasoned wood, a lack of skilled labour, and later, the use of heavy lead sheeting in the 17th century.

The Crooked Spire is not the only Derbyshire heritage site to have recently been targeted by thieves. The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team also attended Kedleston Hall near Derby on Monday, October 6 - engaging with staff regarding a number of lead thefts from the National Trust site.

You can report any information regarding the incident to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000583551 (for the incident between September 26 and September 28) or reference number 25000511385 (for the incident between August 29 and August 30):

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form - https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.