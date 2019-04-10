Heanor drug driver had cannabis and children in his car

A Heanor man has been arrested by police after driving through a red light with no licence or insurance on his car.
After the police tracked him down, they discovered that the man had a quantity of cannabis in his car, was positive for drug driving and was driving with children in his car.
The man was arrested and his drugs were seized.
A police spokesman tweeted: "Pulls out a junction and boots it through a red light. Has no licence. Has no insurance. Does have cannabis.
"Provides a positive Drug Wipe. Also tries false details. And to top it off, two children in the car. Arrested."