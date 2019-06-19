Have you seen missing Derbyshire man Steven?

Police are growing concerned about a man who has gone missing from his Derbyshire home.

Steven Jones, 35, has been reported missing from his home in Hartshorne Road, Woodville.

The South Derbyshire man was last seen leaving home on foot at around 11.30am on Tuesday, June 18.

Steven is described as being white, of large build and around 5ft 4ins tall. He has short dark brown hair and a scar above his top lip.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue denim jacket, a t-shirt, black cargo-style trousers and black boots. He was carrying a rucksack.

If you have seen Steven, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 1365 of June 18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.