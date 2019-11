Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager last seen in Derbyshire this morning

Bethanie Reddington was last seen in Alfreton at around 3am this morning (23 Nov) wearing a white padded jacket.

The 19-year-old is 5ft 2ins tall, slim and with blond hair. She has links to the Alfreton and Heanor areas.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 236-231119 in any correspondence: