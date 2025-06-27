“Hardworking” Derbyshire man who dealt drugs to pay for his habit given second chance

A “hardworking” Derbyshire man who started drug dealing to pay for his own habit has been given a second chance by a judge.

Connor Whitehead, 25, was caught with a plethora of drugs during a police raid on his South Normanton home on August 14, 2023. Officers uncovered 568 grams of cannabis, 14 half-gram deals of cocaine and 0.35 grams of MDMA.

An analysis of his seized phone revealed “hundreds” of text messages discussing cannabis deals going back to 2021 and a handful referring to cocaine deals from just two days before. The prosecution told Derby Crown Court Whitehead was primarily a cannabis dealer and the cocaine was merely intended for friends, to pay for own supply.

Whitehead was of previous good character and had held down the same job on permanent nights since the age of 18, the court heard. His defence barrister said the defendant had worked until 6am on the day of his court appearance today (June 27) and his drug use had “escalated” to criminality and drug dealing to fund it.

His arrest, she said, had been a “wake up call” and he was now attempting to reduce his dependence on cannabis. Recorder Adrian Reynolds noted Whitehead’s young age and lack of previous convictions, adding: “Apart from dabbling in drugs, your life is quite sensible and hardworking. “I’m impressed you’ve kept a job for quite a few years.”

Assessing Whitehead’s role in the supply of cocaine as “lesser”, the judge handed him 18 months of jail suspended for two years with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Whitehead, of South Street, South Normanton, admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of MDMA.