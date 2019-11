Police are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Derbyshire.

Jaqueline Quibell, 56, has gone missing from the Milford area.

Have you seen Jaqueline?

She was last seen yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 12).

Jaqueline is of slim build with auburn hair. She is thought to be wearing a light blue Rab jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 101.

